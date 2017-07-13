After many months of anticipation, Boston’s own Cousin Stizz has finally released his new mixtape, One Night Only. Heavy on the story telling and witty verbiage, the Beantown rapper delivers exactly what the rap community has asked of him: a complete project with thunderous production.

The 13 track mixtape features his singles, “Jo Bros,” “Neimans Barneys”, “Lambo,” and “Headlock, and Stizz’s special guests include G-Eazy, Buddy, and Offset. Producers Vinylz, Dun Deal, WondaGurl and Tee-WaTT also contrbbuted to the release.

One Night Only is now available on all streaming platforms.

