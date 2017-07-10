Dale!

Daddy Yankee just secured a Spotify record that no other Latin artist has ever achieved in the past. Announced Sunday (July 9), the streaming service congratulated the “Gasolina” music mogul for becoming the #1 global artist on their platform.

With 44,735,586 monthly listeners, the Puerto Rican singer-rapper surpassed Ed Sheeran for the top spot.

“My job as an artist is to unify the whole world through my music, and we’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” the Barrio Fino artist told Spotify during an interview.

El artista más escuchado del mundo increíble! Momento histórico en la música, gracias a ustedes familia. Thank you @Spotify I ❤️ Reggaeton pic.twitter.com/d8PRYJCjhl — Daddy Yankee (@daddy_yankee) July 9, 2017

With the remixed version of his record-breaking hit with Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber, “Despacito (Remix)” pushing the ceiling higher for Latin artists worldwide, the 40 year-old artist is definitely on the right path to do so.

Yankee, né Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, spoke on this recent milestone to Billboard, admitting, “Being the first Latin artist to reach #1 in Spotify marks a precedent not only for my career but for the industry in general. The musical digital revolution has unified the world and this is the proof. We are all in the same boat with no labels or stereotypes.”

Rodríguez is currently finishing out the remainder of his “Tamo En Vivo” tour this month, while his most recent hit, “Shaky Shaky” recently hit the one billion mark in YouTube’s views.

The Head of Latin Culture, Shows & Editorial for Spotify, Rocio Guerrero shared a few words on the San Juan-bred musician’s recent success.

“Spotify has been supporting Latin music for many years, and this is the moment that shows our passion and love for the genre are equally supported by our audience. We are grateful for all of out artists, and specifically for Daddy Yankee’s influence in bringing global appreciation to Latin music.”

There’s now a “This is: Daddy Yankee” playlist available on the music streaming app where fans can stream all of Rodríguez’s hits over the years.