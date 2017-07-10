Daddy Yankee Breaks Barriers Becoming Top Streamed Artist On Spotify
Dale!
Daddy Yankee just secured a Spotify record that no other Latin artist has ever achieved in the past. Announced Sunday (July 9), the streaming service congratulated the “Gasolina” music mogul for becoming the #1 global artist on their platform.
With 44,735,586 monthly listeners, the Puerto Rican singer-rapper surpassed Ed Sheeran for the top spot.
“My job as an artist is to unify the whole world through my music, and we’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” the Barrio Fino artist told Spotify during an interview.
El artista más escuchado del mundo increíble! Momento histórico en la música, gracias a ustedes familia. Thank you @Spotify I ❤️ Reggaeton pic.twitter.com/d8PRYJCjhl
— Daddy Yankee (@daddy_yankee) July 9, 2017
With the remixed version of his record-breaking hit with Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber, “Despacito (Remix)” pushing the ceiling higher for Latin artists worldwide, the 40 year-old artist is definitely on the right path to do so.
Yankee, né Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, spoke on this recent milestone to Billboard, admitting, “Being the first Latin artist to reach #1 in Spotify marks a precedent not only for my career but for the industry in general. The musical digital revolution has unified the world and this is the proof. We are all in the same boat with no labels or stereotypes.”
Rodríguez is currently finishing out the remainder of his “Tamo En Vivo” tour this month, while his most recent hit, “Shaky Shaky” recently hit the one billion mark in YouTube’s views.
Puede una improvisación llegar a ser un fenómeno? Sí señor, y aquí está la prueba, #ShakyShaky es el primer #Reggaeton en llegar a un Billón en menos de un año. Seguimos rompiendo records, gracias a todos ustedes mis fans. Agradecimiento especial a @dj_urba porque recuerdo como ayer que me activaste pa’ la impro, y cuando terminé de tirar y me iba a ir, me dijiste: “NO TE VAYAS” grabale una segunda voz que esto es un maldito himno, yo no lo creía porque para mi fue un #freestyle pero siempre le viste la visión👏🏼 También a @pinarecords1 que cuando iba a sacar #larompecorazones me dijiste: Aguanta y enfócate en el #shakyshaky que eso está metío’ en la madrina! sin imponérselo a la gente, natural. Y por último a @rome_mna por darle el toque de la nueva escuela en la producción 👍🏿, y al señor @mrmarlonp buen trabajo en la dirección del video 🎥 Gracias a todos! #TamoEnVivo sube sube sube el mic mic 🎤 🎤🎵💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 #reggaeton
The Head of Latin Culture, Shows & Editorial for Spotify, Rocio Guerrero shared a few words on the San Juan-bred musician’s recent success.
“Spotify has been supporting Latin music for many years, and this is the moment that shows our passion and love for the genre are equally supported by our audience. We are grateful for all of out artists, and specifically for Daddy Yankee’s influence in bringing global appreciation to Latin music.”
There’s now a “This is: Daddy Yankee” playlist available on the music streaming app where fans can stream all of Rodríguez’s hits over the years.
This is Daddy Yankee 👉https://t.co/yr548rWf89 pic.twitter.com/XaIXKHx2LQ
— Daddy Yankee (@daddy_yankee) July 7, 2017