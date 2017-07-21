Daddy Yankee On Chester Bennington’s Death: “This Is A Cold And Cruel Industry”
The death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has everyone devastated, including Latin superstar Daddy Yankee.
After reading the news, the urban superstar took to Instagram to honor Bennington by sharing a photo of the two together and writing a positive message to all fans. “It breaks my soul in many pieces because we, as humans, go through so many tests and mental crises,” he wrote. “This is a cold and cruel industry that sometimes destroys our heart and our minds; to that, add the blows of life that end up creating a tsunami of emotions that take us to the deepest depths, and we think that there is no salvation. But let me tell you that there is salvation and solution.”
READ: Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Chester Bennington
In the same message, Yankee shares a biblical message and addresses that all problems have a solution. Read the complete (Spanish) message below:
Wow que noticia tan triste acabo de leer! No lo puedo ni creer! Se me parte el alma en cantos porque nosotros los seres humanos pasamos por tantas pruebas y crisis mentales que nos rompen en pedazos, y a veces le pasa mucho más a los artistas. Esta es una industria fría y cruel que en ocasiones logra destruir nuestro corazón y nuestra mente; a eso súmale los golpes de la vida, que terminan creando un tsunami de emociones que nos llevan hasta lo más profundo, y pensamos que no hay salvación; pero déjame decirte que SÍ EXISTE SALVACIÓN Y SOLUCIÓN. Tú, que estás pasando por una situación similar, recuerda que JESUCRISTO TE AMA, TE CONSUELA, TE SANA Y TE RESTAURA. “Vengan a mí todos ustedes, los agotados de tanto trabajar, que yo los haré descansar.” San Mateo 11:28 RVC Bienaventurados los que lloran, porque ellos serán consolados” (Mt. 5:4) Todo lo puedo en Cristo que me fortalece FILIPENSES 4:13 Estoy lejos de ser pastor, predicador, evangelista etc, es más, no se porque estoy escribiendo esto. Solo soy un ser humano compadecido por los demás y quiero decirles a los que están pasando por cualquier depresión, que en los problemas de crisis, sí existe una ESPERANZA llamada JESÚS. Mis condolencias a su famila y a todos los fans de este gran talento #Chester #linkinpark 🕯🙏🏽🕯
This article originally appeared on Billboard.