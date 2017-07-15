Fans of D’Angelo are in for a treat. The neo-soul singer has announced that he’ll be re-releasing his 1995 debut, Brown Sugar, on Aug. 25 via Virgin/UMe.

The original album featured songs such as a cover of Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’,” “Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine,” and “Lady.” The two-disc deluxe edition will come complete with 21 additional tracks which include remixes, a cappella and instrumental versions.

The re-issuing also boasts a 20-page booklet featuring photos, lyrics and and an essay regarding the album’s legacy for the R&B world, written by author and filmmaker, Nelson George.

CD 1 (Remastered album with bonus tracks)

1. “Brown Sugar”

2. “Alright”

3. “Jonz In My Bonz”

4. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine”

5. “Sh*t, Damn, Motherf*cker”

6. “Smooth”

7. “Cruisin’”

8. “When We Get By”

9. “Lady”

10. “Higher”

Bonus Tracks

11. “Brown Sugar”

12. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine” A Cappella (released on promotional 12” single)

13. “Brown Sugar” Instrumental (released on 12” single)

14. “Lady” Just Tha Beat Mix Instrumental w/Chorus (Mixed by DJ Premier; released on CD Maxi-Single)

15. “Brown Sugar” Alternate Version (released on 12” single)

CD 2 (More Sugar)

1. “Brown Sugar” King Tech Remix feat. Kool G. Rap (released on 12” promotional single)

2. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine Def Squad Remix feat. Redman (Remixed by Erick Sermon for Funk Lord Productions; released on 12” single)

3. “Cruisin’” Cut The Sax Remix (Remix by King Tech; Released on 12” single)

4. “Lady” Just Tha Beat Mix/featuring AZ (Remixed by DJ Premier for Works of Mart Productions, Inc.; released on CD Maxi-Single)

5. “Brown Sugar” Soul Inside 808 Mix (Mix by DJ Dodge; released on U.K. 12” single)

6. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine” Two Way Street Mix (Remixed by DJ Premier for Works of Mart Productions, Inc.; released on promotional 12” single)

7. “Cruisin’” Dallas Austin Remix (released on 12” single)

8. “Lady” 2B3 Shake Dat Ass Mix (Remix produced by Neville Thomas and Pule Pheto for 2B3 Productions; released on U.K. CD Maxi-Single)

9. “Brown Sugar” Incognito Molasses Remix (released on “She’s Always In My Hair” promotional 12” single)

10. “Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine” Dreamy Remix (Remixed by Erick Sermon for Funk Lord Productions; released on promotional 12” single)

11. “Cruisin’” Wet Remix (released on CD single)

12. “Brown Sugar” Dollar Bag Mix (released on U.K. 12” single)

13. “Cruisin’” God Made Me Funky Remix (released on promotional 12” single)

14. “Brown Sugar” CJ Mackintosh Remix (Additional production and Remix by CJ Mackintosh; released on the various artists CD collection Nu Classic Soul)

15. “Lady” CJ Mackintosh Mix Radio Edit (Additional production and Remix by CJ Mackintosh; released on U.K. CD Maxi-Single)

16. “Cruisin” Who’s Fooling Who Mix (released on promotional 12” single)