Danny Brown is far from “lost” in the rap game. However, the Detroit MC seems to reach the peak of his outlandish creativity when he’s completely lost in the sauce, which probably his mood when he recorded his fourth studio album Atrocity Exhibition. Recently, Brown revisited the album, which hit the top 5 of Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart last year, to bring us one twisted visual for track #5.



Directed by Matilda Finn, Brown’s black-and-white video for “Lost” opens inside his lab with a woman blowing chunks to spell out the song title. He continues the tour by showing us how he and his team of fine ladies cook up his signature dope. While he roams his trap house looking high as a kite and wielding a knife, the Old rapper does everything possible to keep everything under control as customers constantly knock on his door itching for what he has cooking.

Watch how Danny Brown keep his hustle alive in the video for “Lost” below.