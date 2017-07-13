VIBE Editor-In-Chief Datwon Thomas Shares Life And Career Stories On ‘A Waste of Time’ Podcast

ItsTheReal recently invited VIBE editor-in-chief Datwon Thomas over for the latest episode of their A Waste of Time podcast. Consider this a guide to everything you wanted to know about the man who calls the shots around these parts.

“This week on A Waste of Time with ItsTheReal, we welcome the Editor in Chief of VIBE, and Brooklyn’s own Datwon Thomas to the Upper West Side! Day discusses growing up on Air Force bases in Japan and New Mexico before finishing high school back in Brooklyn alongside Junior M.A.F.I.A., trying to pass off instrumentals to Puff Daddy in the club, and interning at VIBE Magazine during their first website’s infancy.

Day shares stories about how XXL announced their launch to their competition, getting thrown in the deep end at XXL when most of the staff left to go to over to Vibe, the legendary photo shoot for the Great Day in Harlem cover, finally working for Puff, returning to Harris Publications to start KING Magazine, being tapped to replace Elliott Wilson after he left XXL, taking a gig working with Russell Simmons, and all these years later, returning to an internet-focused Vibe. All that, plus the most amazing stories including bringing Kanye West to meet Elliott Wilson, meeting Miss Info, reactions to the infamous KING cover with Brandy, where he was when Big L passed away, writing the XXL cover story on Jay-Z, Ja Rule and DMX, going to the club with Barack Obama and Chris Tucker, and much more!”