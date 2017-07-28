Dave East returns to the music scene with a new song that’ll be a fan favorite among the ladies. The Harlemite recruits R&B crooner Chris Brown to set the tone for “Perfect,” a track that’ll automatically dim your lights without you noticing.

The charismatic artist is gearing up to release his debut EP, PARANOIA, which hits shelves and digital platforms on August 18. In the meantime, listen to the rising lyricist’s latest offering below.