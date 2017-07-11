DeeJay Theory Mashes Dancehall & Disco on ‘Dancehall By Day’ Mixtape

Deejay Theory debuted a very special mix for LargeUp’s #MixtapeMondays series this week. Instead of the usual riddims, he mashed up disco sounds with dancehall for the unique Dancehall By Day mix. Where else can you her Carly Simon and Grace Jones vocals over classic reggae tunes? Nowhere!

“I haven’t found too much in this lane, but my bredren Kush Arora has released some amazing bits under his “China White” alias,” says Deejay Theory about the mix. “We featured one of those on the site back in 2012. Just got some nice flips from our friend Brukkout too, one of which is on the mix.”

He continues, “I did some eight-track blends around 2005 — but the first real dancehall-meets-disco refix I released was probably the Busy Signal “Caan Buy We Out” remix in 2009, followed by the Laza Morgan and Mavado “One By One” blend in 2011. Both of those still vibe today, so I guess the formula works.. Those two tunes in particular later inspired me to do official dancehall disco projects for most recently Mavado (“Shatta Girl”) and Jahdan Blakkamoore.”

