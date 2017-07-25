Free agent point guard Derrick Rose has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, reportedly for $2.1 million, ESPN reports.

The 28-year-old basketball star is expected to finalize the contract by Tuesday (July 25). Reportedly, the defending Eastern Conference franchise met with Rose and his agent, B.J. Armstrong, on Monday (July 24).

The move shifts in Rose’s favor as Kyrie Irving has recently stated that he wants out of the Cavs, which means he’d be leaving a vacant point guard position that needs to be occupied. Nonetheless, this also means that Rose is going to be closer to his hometown of Chicago.

Still, it’s worth noting how sought after the 2011 MVP is considering his tumultuous year with the New York Knicks, which was laced with a slew of rape allegations. The Los Angeles Lakers also battled to sign Rose, but he declined. Reportedly, the team and Rose met for about three hours last Thursday.

He also met with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers. Now, he’ll be partnering up with LeBron James who recently took to Twitter to welcome Rose to the team.