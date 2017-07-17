It looks like Diddy and Drake have buried the hatchet in the name of “#BlackExcellence.” To promote his new venture, Virginia Black Whiskey, Drizzy released a couple of ads on his social media accounts to get fans ready for its release.

@virginiablackwhiskey A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

@virginiablackwhiskey @therealdennisg A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

To add to the liquor’s anticipation, fellow Ciroc/DeLeon investor, Diddy, publicized his support on Twitter. “Another man of color owning their own is big for all of us!!!” the billionaire wrote. “It’s time to start supporting us!!!! Congrats @Drake #BlackExcellence.”

Another man of color owning their own is big for all of us!!! It’s time to start supporting us!!!! Congrats @Drake #BlackExcellence pic.twitter.com/zV9ECtzlqb — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) July 16, 2017

Just a week ago, Drake also showed support for Diddy’s Can’t Stop Won’t Stop documentary. On his Instagram account, the OVO Fest leader said, “I remember being 3rd row at the No Way Out Tour in Toronto,” he wrote. “Ski goggles to the side and all that. Bad Boy was everything to us.”

I remember being 3rd row at the No Way Out Tour in Toronto. Ski goggles to the side and all that. Bad Boy was everything to us. Tonight @diddy is sharing his story and it’s on ITunes now. #CantStopWontStop A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

The moguls’ strain stems back to 2014 when an alleged nightclub altercation occurred in Miami. Then, Diddy reportedly said Drake jacked the beat to his hit “0-100,” and some listeners believed that the rift continued on the latter’s “4PM in Calabasas.” Since then, both parties have seemed to resolve their issues behind closed doors.