Diddy Releases “Whatcha Gon’ Do?” Feat. Biggie Smalls And Rick Ross

Although Diddy is vacationing in Italy on a yacht with friends and family, the Bad Boy mogul still managed to find time to release a new song that has the masses talking.

READ: Bad Boy For Life: 20 Facts About Puff Daddy & The Family’s ‘No Way Out’

On July 22, the Can’t Stop Won’t Stop producer took over Drake’s OVO Sound Radio to premiere “Whatcha Gon’ Do?” featuring Biggie Smalls and Rick Ross. The rappers cruise over the beat on two separate renditions, one takes its cues from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Nuthin’ But a G Thang.”

Listen to both versions below.

Talking about my brothers album LIVE on @OVORADIO #BadBoyOVO On @applemusic right now!!!! JAYZ!!!! A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Jul 22, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT