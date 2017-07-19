Earlier this year, DJ Holiday released his collaboration with 2 Chainz titled “Wassup Wid It.” Today (July 18), the song’s visuals were released.

In The Ristakerz-directed video, it’s a typical Friday night in Atlanta: nosey neighbors sit on the porch and discuss other folks business, cheating husbands come home drunk, and the homies chill on their porches.

Sporting a Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey, Tity Boi–alongside DJ Holiday–spits his verse in front of a racing car.

“Bi**h, bi**h talkin’ ’bout/You ain’t thinkin’ ’bout me/I said naw, no stress/Got the cashflow with my vain bi**h/Shawty, how you gettin’ home/I’m good, I’m fine/Do you wanna sip wine?/Sometimes I do/Codeine in the fridge/Right there by the vegetables,” raps 2 Chainz.

“Wassup Wid It” will be on DJ Holiday’s forthcoming album, 4am in Decatur.

In related 2 Chainz news, his recently released Pretty Girls Love Trap Music is currently sitting at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart. Last week, PGLTM was No. 6.

Watch the video above.