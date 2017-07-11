DJ Kay Slay decided it’s time to push his own ginormous LP with the most unique collaborations to come out of New York City. Shortly after releasing “Wild One” featuring Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates & Meet Sims, Kay Slay provides the full tracklist for The Big Brother.”

Over the weekend, Kay Slay dropped the pre-order link for his fourth studio album, which revealed the entire 22-song tracklist. The Drama King recruited the most prominent MCs and numerous veterans from all five boroughs including Dave East, Maino, Mysonne, The LOX, French Montana, Papoose, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Lloyd Banks, Vado, and more. Not only does he put on for NYC, but Kay Slay also brings on an army of hip-hop heavyweights including Kendrick Lamar, Fat Joe, Trick Trick, E-40, Tech N9ne, Scarface, Mac Miller, Juicy J, Termanology, Zoey Dollaz, and so much more.

The Big Brother drops Aug. 18. Pre-order the album now and check out the massive tracklist below.

1. Intro f. Outlawz

2. Jealousy f. Busta Rhymes, Tech N9ne, The Game & Meet Sims

3. Wild One f. Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates & Meet Sims

4. Lights Glowing f. Sheek Louch, Styles P & Scarface

5. Super Trick (Skit)

6. Regulate f. Jadakiss, Lloyd Banks, Joell Ortiz & Meet Sims)

7. Story of My Life f. Papoose, Mysonne & AZ

8. No Regrets f. Bun B, Fat Joe & Mc Gruff

9. Cold Summer f. Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Kevin Gates & Rell

10. Gangsta Rhythm f. Uncle Murda, Trick Trick, Z-Ro & Ra Diggs

11. Can’t Tell Me Nothing f. Young Buck, Raekwon, Jay Rock & Meet Sims

12. Hip-Hop Icons f. Ice T & Kool G Rap

13. It’s Harlem f. Dave East, Ms Hustle, Vado & Jaquae

14. This Is My Culture f. Ransom, Papoose, Jon Connor & Locksmith

15. Respect the Cipher f. Loaded Lux, Mistah F.A.B., Termanology, Ms Hustle, Nicky D’s, Oun P & Ras Kass

16. A Million Bucks f. Troy Ave, Nipsey Hussle, Rocko, Vado & Fatman Scoop

17. Death Murder & Mayhem (feat. Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Young Chris & Tracey Lee

18. Coast 2 Coast f. E-40, 3D Natee & Troy Ave

19. Fuk Da Party Up f. Juicy J, Ms Hustle, Project P & Meet Sims

20. Stage 2 Haters (Skit)

21. Keep Your Eyes Open f. Maino, Young Buck & Nick Grant

22. Rose Showers f. French Montana, Dave East & Zoey Dollaz