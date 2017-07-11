After topping the Billboard charts with another No. 1 album, DJ Khaled definitely has a lot to be grateful for. But instead of living it up in the clubs, the music mogul is paying it forward with a new partnership that will benefit high school students. Khaled has reportedly teamed up with online reselling service, Poshmark to sell clothes from his own closet in order to help motivate kids to graduate school.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon (July 12), the Grateful producer launched the first four collections from his wardrobe on the online marketplace. The pieces include the matching powder blue, satin suits he and his son Asahd wore on his latest album cover, a Champions pullover, t-shirts, track suits, pants, and head gear.

Of course high school students won’t be wearing Khaled threads, but instead, all the proceeds from his Poshmark account will be donated to his “Win More Music” campaign, which is in collaboration with non-profit organization Get Schooled. Get Schooled offers a number of services and platforms that inspire, motivate, and nurture kids’ drive to learn.

Check out some of the clothes featured on DJ Khaled’s Poshmark account below.