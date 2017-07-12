DJ Mustard is responsible for a long-list of chart-topping hits in hip-hop. In fact, he recently produced Ty Dolla $ign’s brand new single “Love U Better,” featuring Lil Wayne and The-Dream. As his rap music credits continue to build, he also wants the world to know that he can make more than just hip-hop beats.

This week, the Roc Nation signee let go of a brand new EP called Don’t Box Me Vol. 1. The surprise offering, which seems to be a new music series, features three exclusive remixes from Mustard that cater to his inner EDM producer. Mustard takes on Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Life,” Khalid’s “Location,” and Childish Gambino’s “Redbone,” giving them an electronic update.

Should DJ Mustard serve up Vol. 2 or stick to rap beats? Push play below and judge for yourself.