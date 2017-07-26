On Wednesday morning (July 26), Donald Trump decided to announce a life-altering decision via his controversial Twitter account. The 71-year-old ruled that transgender people will no longer be allowed to serve in the U.S. military “in any capacity,” Splinter reports.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” he tweeted. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

The out-of-left-field decision drew ire from social media users:

According to the Associated Press, former Defense Secretary Ash Carter previously lifted the military’s ban on allowing transgender people to serve in the armed forces. The disbanded ruling permitted trans people to serve openly.

“This is the right thing to do for our people and for the force,” Carter said during the 2016 decision. “We’re talking about talented Americans who are serving with distinction or who want the opportunity to serve. We can’t allow barriers unrelated to a person’s qualifications prevent us from recruiting and retaining those who can best accomplish the mission.”

Details are still forthcoming.