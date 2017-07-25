After “Nine Years” Of Getting Roasted, Donald Trump Hits The Block Button On Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen reached a new level on social media. After nearly a decade of “hating” Donald Trump, Tiegen proudly announced on Twitter Tuesday (July 25), that the real-estate mogul-turned-POTUS officially blocked her.

Trump can expect more angry tweets after the Senate narrowly voted to move forward with an Obamacare repeal Tuesday, but it looks like one of Tiegen’s posts recently hit a nerve.

“After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw,” she tweeted with a screenshot reading “You have been blocked from following @RealDonalTrump.”

Teigen is obviously one of millions of people regularly tweeting reactions to Trump’s presidency, and she doesn’t like to mince words when it comes to expressing her feelings about him.

While a curious list of celebrities (Kanye West, Floyd Mayweather, and Steve Harvey, to name a few) were quick to take post-election meetings with  Trump, Teigen has been committed to dragging the 70-year-old president, no matter what.

The 31-year-old model has actually been using Twitter to roast Trump for at least six years (she probably dragged him on Myspace before that), and she’s basically an expert at this point.

