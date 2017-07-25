Chrissy Teigen reached a new level on social media. After nearly a decade of “hating” Donald Trump, Tiegen proudly announced on Twitter Tuesday (July 25), that the real-estate mogul-turned-POTUS officially blocked her.

READ: John Legend Blasts Donald Trump’s Response To GOP’s Failed Health Care Bill

Trump can expect more angry tweets after the Senate narrowly voted to move forward with an Obamacare repeal Tuesday, but it looks like one of Tiegen’s posts recently hit a nerve.

“After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw,” she tweeted with a screenshot reading “You have been blocked from following @RealDonalTrump.”

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him “lol no one likes you” was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Teigen is obviously one of millions of people regularly tweeting reactions to Trump’s presidency, and she doesn’t like to mince words when it comes to expressing her feelings about him.

I just no longer find trump trending topics or memes funny. I get sad and angry and depressed. Fuck covfefe, fuck it all, stupid idiot — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2017

Today I had a tooth shaved down because crippling anxiety makes me grind and rock my teeth on one side. I blame trump. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

Trump’s lies mean nothing to any of his supporters. So I’m genuinely curious: what could he lie about and NOT get away with? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 6, 2017

@Johnlegend when can we tell people we voted for trump, I can’t live this lie anymore — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016

READ: Australian Political Editor Chris Uhlmann Reads Donald Trump For Filth After G20 Summit

While a curious list of celebrities (Kanye West, Floyd Mayweather, and Steve Harvey, to name a few) were quick to take post-election meetings with Trump, Teigen has been committed to dragging the 70-year-old president, no matter what.

I will never stop talking about how horrible Donald Trump is. Even after he loses, I will set an alert to my phone to remind me to not stop. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 16, 2016

The 31-year-old model has actually been using Twitter to roast Trump for at least six years (she probably dragged him on Myspace before that), and she’s basically an expert at this point.

Hit the gallery for more of Tiegen’s Trump tweets.

READ: Donald Trump Promotes Attacking Journalists In Latest Tweet