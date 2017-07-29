Donald Trump has once again caused many to shake their head in dismay over the irresponsible comments he’s made. This time, the president encouraged police brutality during a time in the country where many have accused the boys (and girls) in blue of using excessive force.

During a rally in Suffolk County, New York on Friday, (July 28) Trump told officers to “not be so nice” while delivering a speech about gang violence and illegal immigration.

“Please don’t be too nice,” Trump said to an auditorium full of police officers when placing “thugs into the back of a paddy wagon.”

Trump then advised arresting officers to not assist suspects when they’re ducking their heads to get inside the back of the cop car. “You could take the hand away.”

Despite applause from the audience, which was comprised of federal and law enforcement personnel from the New York-New Jersey area, the Suffolk County department quickly distanced itself from Trump’s statements.

“Violations of those rules and procedures are treated extremely seriously. As a department, we do not and will not tolerate roughing up of prisoners,” the statement said.

Here’s the president of the United States encouraging police officers to be rough with people they arrest pic.twitter.com/iLzoUEY89e — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 28, 2017

Other departments and members of law enforcement soon followed suit.

The @POTUS made remarks today that endorsed and condoned police brutality. GPD rejects these remarks and continues to serve with respect. — Gainesville Police (@GainesvillePD) July 29, 2017

I’m a cop. I do not agree with or condone @POTUS remarks today on police brutality. Those that applauded and cheered should be ashamed. — Ben Tobias (@GPDBenTobias) July 28, 2017