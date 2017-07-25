Forever: Drake’s Adds To Tattoo Collection With Lil Wayne Ink
Drake’s tattoo collection continues to grow, as he was photographed with an ink portrait of label leader Lil Wayne on the back of his arm.
Drake gets a Lil Wayne tattoo pic.twitter.com/alrWBEzvlb
— Our Generation Music (@ourgenmusic) July 25, 2017
The ink was unveiled on Drake’s Instagram last night (Jul. 24), and it displays Wayne pointing his trigger finger. The tattoo can be seen as a tribute to the man to whom the Canadian musician owes much of his successes to.
The Weezy tat joins a picture of Drizzy’s parents, a bottle of Drakkar Noir, Aaliyah and multiple odes to Sade, just to name a few.
“He met me, and he really liked the kid that he met,” Drake said of Lil Wayne during a 2010 interview with Katy Couric. “[His advice was] ‘Don’t stop smiling…love life and be happy. Be the guy that I could never be.'”