Drake’s tattoo collection continues to grow, as he was photographed with an ink portrait of label leader Lil Wayne on the back of his arm.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

Drake gets a Lil Wayne tattoo pic.twitter.com/alrWBEzvlb — Our Generation Music (@ourgenmusic) July 25, 2017

The ink was unveiled on Drake’s Instagram last night (Jul. 24), and it displays Wayne pointing his trigger finger. The tattoo can be seen as a tribute to the man to whom the Canadian musician owes much of his successes to.

The Weezy tat joins a picture of Drizzy’s parents, a bottle of Drakkar Noir, Aaliyah and multiple odes to Sade, just to name a few.

“He met me, and he really liked the kid that he met,” Drake said of Lil Wayne during a 2010 interview with Katy Couric. “[His advice was] ‘Don’t stop smiling…love life and be happy. Be the guy that I could never be.'”