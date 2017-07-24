Out of all the great things happening on JAY-Z latest album, 4:44 the one line that rappers can’t seem to get over is the lyric on his single, “The Story of O.J.,” in which Hov basically calls the new generation stupid for posting videos of them putting a stack up to their ear. Drake is the latest rapper to indirectly respond to JAY, after posting a video during HAW weekend with not one, but two wads of cash.

“Hello? What they say? Don’t put money in your ear? Oh, I didn’t hear that,” Drake said in the brief clip that surfaced on Twitter this past weekend (July 22). In the video, Drake was seen with a friend, smacking together two stacks while subtly taking shots at Jigga.

Drake's not putting his money phone down any time soon pic.twitter.com/iGfsuIO5QN — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) July 22, 2017

For some odd reason, JAY’s money phone line has really caused a divide in the culture. A number of other artists have also seemed to get in their feelings about the line, including Boosie Badazz, who posted a video telling JAY-Z to back off. “In Louisiana, [JAY-Z’s] words don’t fly,” Boosie said in a YouTube video. “JAY-Z don’t tell me what to do. I don’t know about ya, but he doesn’t tell me what to do.” Future also subtly responded to the lyric by posting a selfie on Snapchat of him and his money.

The money may be calling Drake and Future, but JAY-Z might be on to something. There is clearly a disconnect in hip-hop at the moment. Check out the video here.