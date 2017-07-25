Draymond Green, a Golden State Warrior forward, will reportedly face a civil law suit for allegedly slapping former Michigan State Football player, Jermaine Edmonson, ESPN reports.

The incident took place on July 8, 2016. An East Lansing police report states that Edmonson and his girlfriend were grabbed by the throat by one of Green’s associates at Rick’s American Grill. A close source to the news site said that Edmonson allegedly approached Green in a series of verbal assaults, just weeks after the Warriors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA finals.

Additionally, another source said that Green did not know who the Ohio-native was when he approached him that day. Following that encounter, Green allegedly approached the former football player in East Lansing at Conrad’s Grill on July 10, which then led to an argument and Green slapping Edmonson in the face.

California attorney Lisa Bloom stated she is filing a lawsuit on Tuesday against Green. Bloom’s document alleges assault, battery and “alleged acts of violence against a young man and woman,” Edmonson and his unnamed girlfriend, presumably.

Subsequently, Green was arrested for slapping Edmonson and was fined for $500. If found guilty, he could face up to 90 days in jail. He was released on a $200 bond but failed to make his court appearance. Green’s plea deal reduced the charges to a noise and civil infraction from a misdemeanor. Additionally, the charge was followed by a $500 fine and $60 in jail restitution.

“I am just letting my attorneys handle the situation,” Green told ESPN. “I am hopeful and confident this will be resolved soon.”

But Bloom—who represents Blac Chyna and Kathy Griffin—is determined to get justice for her clients. “The man and the woman bringing the case will speak out for the first time about the claims of physical assault, bullying and misleading statements made by Mr. Green that they claim have severely impacted their lives,” a statement from Bloom’s firm reads.

The statement also demanded an apology from Green, “who has often been called a bully on and off the basketball court.”