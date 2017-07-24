The Rock Premieres Surprise Movie On Apple

On the heels of promoting Ballers and Baywatch, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced on Sunday (July 23) his latest collaboration with Apple’s intelligent personal assistant, Siri. Johnson first teased the “commercial film” via Instagram, before announcing the official premiere in its entirety.

Titled Dominate the Day, The Rock said this about his new movie project: “I partnered with Apple to make the biggest, coolest, sexiest, craziest, dopest, most over the top, funnest (is that even a word?) movie ever made,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram caption showing a poster for the upcoming project. “And I have the greatest co-star of all time, Siri. I make movies for the world to enjoy and we also made this one to motivate you to get out there and get the job done. I want you to watch it, have fun with it and then go live it.”

He continued: “WORLD PREMIERE: The hardest working man in show business teams with #Apple & the greatest assistant on the planet. Click the link in my bio to watch the full commercial film. Or grab your IPhone and say, “Hey Siri, what are you and The Rock up to?” Enjoy and above all else..”

The announcement arrives amid rumors about Apple’s upcoming iPhone, the iPhone 8. The pro wrestler-turned-actor is blatantly seen carrying an iPhone throughout the 4-minute clip, during which he depends on Siri – co-star and Apple mainstay – to be his ultimate righthand.