Elijah Blake Debuts Funky New Single, “Stingy”

Elijah Blake has been laying low since he reemerged back on the scene earlier this year with his single, “Some Kinda Way.” The piano heavy ballad was appropriate at the time, but now that the summer is in full effect Blake knew he had to cook up a hot and fresh vibe. Earlier this week, the singer turned up the heat with his new funky banger, “Stingy.”

The R&B crooner comes through with smooth vocals that glide through the upbeat, jazzy instrumental. “Some Kinda Way’s” funky guitar riffs, melodic horns, and rhythmic drums are guaranteed to have everyone at the cookout on their feet the second Blake’s new single echoes from the speakers.