The HBO documentary series, The Defiant Ones, chronicles the working relationship between Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. In a new clip from the conclusion of the doc, Dr. Dre and his protege Eminem discuss their initial meeting.

Eminem, who released his second studio album, 1999’s The Slim Shady LP under Dre, admitted that he was starstruck to meet the legendary hip-hop star.

“I’m looking at Dre like: ‘Dude I see you on TV all the time,'” he says. “‘You one of my biggest influences ever in life.’” Dre says that Em came to meet him dressed in a “bright f**kin’ yellow” sweatsuit.

“‘Man, listen, I think this sh*t is f**kin’ incredible, and I would love to work with you,'” said Dre to Marshall Mathers, after listening to some of his work. The two later sat down in the studio, and began getting to work on a song we now know as “My Name Is.”

“[We made the song] our first day, our first few minutes of us being in the studio,” explained Dre.

Check out the clip below, and make sure to watch the conclusion of the documentary tonight (July 12) on HBO.