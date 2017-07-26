Esperanza Spalding will be taking her skills to the ivy leagues. The GRAMMY-winning jazz musician has landed a job as a professor at Harvard University, reports Blavity.

Spalding joined Harvard’s Music Department as a Professor of the Practice, and will begin her appointment sometime this month.

The 32-year-old artist and activist is expected to teach a “range of courses” including songwriting, arranging and improvisation. Additionally, Spalding will showcase her “commitment to music as a voice for social justice,” the department said in a press announcement.

Spalding, who is a self-taught musician, earned a Bachelor of Music degree from the Berklee College of Music where she taught bass lessons from 2005-2008. Her teaching credits also include Canada’s Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Earlier today, Spalding announced that she will write and record her new album Exposure, during a 72-hour Facebook Livestream on September 12.

“I’m going to go into the studio with nothing prepared…and for three days, we’re going to create compose, write, record, produce and finish an album.”

You buy a blank CD. Then over 3 days, I’ll fill it with beautiful, spontaneously created music. #EXPOSURE #FACEBOOKLIVE #SEP12 pic.twitter.com/zz7H24z0xR — Esperanza Spalding (@EspeSpalding) July 26, 2017

