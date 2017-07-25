Mass Appeal signee Fashawn is back in the mix with new visuals for his single, “Mother AmeriKKKa,” a song that was released back in 2016.

With Aplus Filmz heading the video’s directing duties, the Fresno, Calif. native gives a voice to the voiceless while tackling racism in America. The video follows the lives of the homeless, general laborers, and a little boy that’s forced to take on adult duties.

“Temptation of enemy, how does man avoid it?/Took away his profits handed him the poison/Gave him ten commandments and a pamphlet to follow/This world’s like a xanny: too massive to swallow/Regurgitated what I consumed/At times I wish I could’ve stayed in the womb/Somebody, anybody, what’s the worth of a black life?, raps Fashawn.

Fashawn is currently prepping for the Aug. 18 releases of his Mantra EP. It’s been nearly two years since Fash released his album, The Ecology.

