As the state of our planet continues to worsen, major influencers in hip-hop are now joining the conversation about climate change. The latest star to get involved, Fat Joe, will reportedly be featured in the upcoming show, An Inconvenient Special on MTV this Aug. 2017.

The TV special will document a millennial town hall conversation, shot in MTV’s Times Square studio. Former Vice President Al Gore, who’s been a frequent advocate for the subject, will host the meeting. Popular DJ, Steve Aoki will also take part in the discussion. The objective of the half-hour meeting is to reportedly provide a platform for millennials to voice their concerns and discuss ways in which they can create change, Billboard reports.

A short, promotional clip reveals the special will also include field scenes, in which Fat Joe and 17-year-old activist, Delaney Reynolds, take it to the streets of Miami in order to learn more about the environmental issues that are directly affecting the community.

“Young people are one of the greatest reasons for hope that we can and will solve the climate crisis, and I am thrilled to participate in An Inconvenient Special to listen to their ideas, hopes, and concerns, as well as learn about some of their amazing work on behalf of the plane,” Al Gore said in a statement. “Young people today are creative, open-minded, empathetic, and they understand the enormous impact the climate crisis will have on them and their families. They’re ready to make a change and put us on the path to a sustainable future, and I have no doubt in my mind they will be the generation to do it.”

The MTV special is reportedly an extension of his documentary, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, which originally aired at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in January. Over Gore’s political career, he’s launched several campaigns in support of resolving the climate crisis.

In preparation for the upcoming special, MTV has dubbed the week of July 31, “An Inconvenient Week.” An Inconvenient Special will reportedly air on Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET on MTV. It will also air at various times on Viacom’s 10 other networks.

Check out the trailer for the TV special above.