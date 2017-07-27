Fetty Wap is still working out the logistics for his upcoming album, but he also needs to keep his hungry following fed. Hearing the call of the wild, the Jersey rapper recently took Goldlink’s “Crew” single for a spin.

Gucci Mane was the last rapper to add a verse to the growing track, but Zoovier takes this one deep into 1738 territory with a entirely different hook and flow.

