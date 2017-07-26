Gucci Mane made a visit to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night (July 26) alongside Fifth Harmony to perform their latest single “Down” from their new self-titled album.

LISTEN: Desiigner And Gucci Mane Are On Some Real “Liife” Sh*t

The rapper hit the stage draped in a fresh white half-buttoned shirt with diamond chains dripping down his chest. After killing his verse ever so smoothly — he gave a high five to the crew and then walked off — chucking up the deuce to the audience.

LISTEN: Selena Gomez And Gucci Mane Have A “Fetish” For Love