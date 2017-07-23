On July 9, five Florida teenagers stood on the sideline as they watched a man named Jamel Dunn drown in a pond a short distance from his home, The Root reports. The 31-year-old’s death was recorded by the taunting teens (aged 14 to 16), and they were heard saying he’s “going to die,” snickering while Dunn’s life faded before their eyes.

Video footage found its way to YouTube which CNN states was uploaded by the adolescents. Authorities were not contacted at that time, but now they’re stepping in to possibly bring criminal charges against the teenagers. Although those in question were not going to face charges (due to Florida’s law that a citizen is not required to call for aid if someone is in distress), Police Chief Michael Cantaloupe plans to approach the state attorney on prosecuting the teens, which will result in a misdemeanor if approved.

In a Facebook Live video, Dunn’s sister, Simone McIntosh, said, “I feel like something should be done to [the teens]. I don’t care if it’s probation or something, it just needs to be an eye-opener, a lesson learned.”

Following a missing persons report filed on July 12, authorities discovered Dunn’s body in the pond two days later. Before he entered the water, CNN adds that he had a “verbal altercation” with his mother and “possibly his fiancee.” He left their home soon after the incident.