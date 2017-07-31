Newborn twins and and their nearly two-year-old sister were left orphaned after their parents died days apart. Stephanie Caceres died on Wednesday (July 26), the same day as her boyfriend’s funeral, reports the Palm Beach Post.

Caceres, 27, reportedly succumbed to an infection brought on by her cesarian section. Jevaughn Suckoo, 26, was found shot to death on July 11.

“This is the last thing I expected for my best friend,” Suckoo’s friend, Jon Gordon told the Post. “No one deserves this.”

Police have yet to make an arrest in the slaying.

On July 13, a day before Caceres gave birth to their twins — Jevaughn Jr. and Lailah — she wrote a tribute to Suckoo on Instagram. “Goodnight baby sweet dreams rest in peace. I love you. Tomorrow is finally the big day we have been waiting for to welcome our twin babies!!!”

After Caceres welcomed the newborns, she shared an emotional Facebook post about raising her children without their father.

“I just don’t understand how someone can have the heart to leave [three] kids without a father especially two that never got the chance to even meet him,” she wrote. “It ain’t right they didn’t deserve this! I’m trying I really am to stay strong but this has to be the toughest battle I’ve ever had to fight.”

A GoFund Me account has been launched to provide the children with “health, education, maintenance and support.” The crowdfunding effort has already brought in more than $100,000 in three days.

The three children will now be raised by their grandparents.

