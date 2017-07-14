It looks like the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will have more than its fair share of high-profile audience members, just ask Mayweather himself.

READ: 50 Cent Responds To Conor McGregor’s Random Insult During Mayweather Press Conference

According to the undefeated boxer, a very popular former president (and a not-so-popular current one) may come watch the match-up in Las Vegas.

“Barack Obama may be there,” he told TMZ’s cameras after the duo’s press tour in New York City on Thursday (Jun. 13). “Donald Trump may be there. I’m pretty sure it’s gonna be a star-studded event.”

Mayweather also noted that he changed his number, due to the high volume of texts and calls he’s received from people inquiring about the event.

“‘Can I go to a press conference?'” ‘The Money Team’s head honcho said. “‘Can I get tickets?’ So I changed my numbers.”

READ: Charlamagne Tha God Wasn’t Okay With Conor McGregor Calling Floyd Mayweather “Boy”

As for Trump showing up to the event on Aug. 26, it seems highly unlikely. According to UFC president Dana White, Trump feels that he would “ruin the event” due to Secret Service shutting down streets and causing even more pandemonium.