Premiere: Fly Anakin Delivers Lyrics To Go In “Brainwashed/E. Broad Street” (Video)

Fly Anakin is an artist from the new school, but this young man has an old soul for real. For clarity that doesn’t mean he’s washed, either. It means he takes pride in releasing rap tracks packed with intricate verses and production with real instrumentation.

Hailing from Richmond, Virginia — no easy city for aspiring rappers — young Anakin debuts his thought provoking video for “Brainwashed/E. Broad Street” today (July 12). In the visuals, he rolls through his old stomping grounds as the poetry spews from his lips.

The lyricist recently dropped an album with Koncept Jack$on titled Chapel Drive, but his new project People Like Us is set for release on Friday (July 14).

Directed by Unlucky Bastards & Toby Blunts