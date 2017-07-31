French Montana’s “Unforgettable” off his newly released album Jungle Rules may be his biggest single to date. Keeping that momentum going, VIBE’s latest cover star recruited Colombian singer J Balvin for the track’s Latin Remix.

The single was originally debuted on Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. While French keeps his same flow on the dance track, Balvin brings new life to the song with his Spanish lyrics and signature smooth vocals. “I’m a fan of his. Since it’s my biggest record to date worldwide, I figured I get him on there,” Montana said of collaborating with J.

The rapper’s original track, featuring Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 charts. While “Unforgettable” was the breakout track from Montana’s new album, Jungle Rules also includes a number of rhythmic tracks and boasts appearances from Pharrell Williams, T.I., Quavo and more.

Take a listen to French Montana and J Balvin on “Unforgettable (Latin Remix)” below.