From Cocaine City DVDs to major label deals, French Montana has seen it all when it comes to the business of hip-hop. The man who once was more known for his street acumen over music is now a household name (Hey, Khloe!).

After a number of well publicized setbacks, the Moroccan born, Bronx raised hustler is back with his long awaited Jungle Rules album. Pharrell, Travi$ Scott, Young Thug, T.I., Future, Quavo, Swae Lee, Marc E. Bassy, Max B and the late Chinx all appear on the 18-track project, which is lead by his monster smash, “Unforgettable.”

Jungle Rules is available now for purchase on iTunes.

