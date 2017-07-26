French Montana doesn’t talk about it, he is about it. VIBE’s latest digital cover star has been taking action to help people in Africa, and the “blood, sweat, and tears” has finally paid off. The rapper shared on Instagram on Wednesday (July 26), that the health facility he helped build in Uganda is almost finished, and it looks amazing.

French helped build the facility in collaboration with The Weeknd. The “Unforgettable” artist posted a video on his social media account, showing off the progress made thus far. According to a spokeswoman, who is assumed to be one of the staff coordinators with Mama Hope, the building will serve as the staff quarters for Ugandan doctors, nurses and medical staff will be available to live. The video also showed an extended building where medical workers will be able to provide health care to more than 286,000 locals.

“WOW!! I love hip-hop and the platform it gave me. Things like this make all the blood sweat and tears worth it,” the Moroccan rapper captioned the video on Instagram. “I really had to stop talking and take action. Still amazed at the process! I can’t take all the credit shout out [email protected][email protected] my [email protected] the beautiful people of Uganda.”

In addition to French’s humanitarian work, the rapper recently dropped his latest studio album, Jungle Rules. The album includes his hit single, “Unforgettable,” featuring Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, and special appearances by Quavo, Pharrell, The Weeknd, Future, and more.

Shout out to French Montana for trying to make the world a better place. Check out his video on Instagram below.

