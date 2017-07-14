It’s a great day for rapper French Montana. His long-awaited sophomore album, Jungle Rules, has hit all streaming services. His iLL cover story here at VIBE is making rounds on the ‘Net, and the music visuals for his groovy track, “A Lie,” featuring The Weeknd, and Max B has been released.

With Spiff TV (and French Montana as co-director) behind the lens, the Coke Boy and Abel Tesfaye cruise through NYC’s concrete jungle before landing on a yacht and inside a super lit club. After an intro from the still incarcerated Max B, and a stellar first verse by The Weekend, Frenchy comes through with his sixteens.

“She, she say the baby mine’s, that’s a lie (that’s a lie)/If I ain’t the hottest in the city, that’s a lie (that’s a lie)/School, teach you how to read the lines (read the lines)/In these streets, gotta read between the lines/Room, room full of ether clouds, you don’t want no smoke,” raps The Bronx native.

Jungle Rules is the follow-up to Montana’s 2013 Excuse My French album.