French Montana Makes Confessions With “Whiskey Eyes” (Video)

Over the weekend, fans finally received French Montana’s long-awaited sophomore album, Jungle Rules. This week, French continues to capitalize off the album’s hype.

READ: French Montana Goes To Uganda And Learns The Most Important Rule Of The Jungle

Following singles “A Lie” with The Weeknd, “Bring Dem Things” with Pharrell, and the memorable banger, “Unforgettable” with Swae Lee, Coke Boy Montana decides to unleash the visuals to his confessional track dubbed, “Whisky Eyes” featuring the late Chinx.

READ: Stream French Montana’s ‘Jungle Rules’ Album

Here, the Bronx native finds himself in a candle-lit room complete with pictures of Chinx as well as Coke Boy posters on the wall. Meanwhile, an unknown artist paints a picture of the fallen rapper. Drake also makes a guest appearance in the video.

READ: French Montana Links With Pharrell And Harry Fraud For “Bring Dem Things”

“Turn the music into millions, haaan/Got jerked my first deal, and I told ‘em “Suck a d**k”/Once I made my first mil’, I told them “F**k a brick”/Brick, brick by brick, ’til it’s empire/L-l-lick by lick, gone a sleepwire/Had to learn taxes, help you relax/If you don’t own your masters, your classes turn to ashes,” raps Frenchy.

READ: French Montana Signs With WME

Watch the Majik Films-directed video above.