News is swirling that Future and Nicki Minaj’s latest collaboration could come to light as early as Friday.

READ: Nicki Minaj And 2Chainz Perform At First-Ever NBA Awards

According to reports, “You Da Baddest” will reportedly be unveiled later this week. The musicians were featured on Minaj’s Instagram page months ago shooting a music video of sorts, which lead fans to believe that there was something coming soon.

Adding fuel to the flame, the reported cover art for the single has leaked online. The art features Future Hendrix and Onika’s iced-out wrists and fingers, showing off some enviable accessories.

READ: Future Might Have Responded To JAY-Z With A Money Phone

Re-live the pictures from the Queen Barb’s IG, while waiting with bated breath for a new single.

📽🎬 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:07pm PST