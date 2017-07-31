G4SHI Drops “24 Hours” Before His Debut Tour

G4SHI gains more and more momentum in the music industry with each passing day. With his growing singles “Disrespectful” and “Turn Me Down” already in heavy rotation around the country, the latest Roc Nation signee felt the need to give the haters a limited time frame to try and match his success with his brand new single, “24 Hours.”

“We got the same 24 hours,” G4SHI raps on the hook. “If you can do it better than me, then do it, mothaf*cka.”

READ: G4SHI Joins Roc Nation, Drops New Song “Turn Me Down”

The Brooklyn rapper’s braggadocio single comes just a couple weeks before he takes off on his first headlining tour appropriately entitled “The Disrespectful Tour.” The Albanian MC will travel down the East coast and across the country to the West coast before crossing the border to Canada where he’ll end the tour in Vancouver, BC.

Stream G4SHI’s new single “24 Hours” now and check out the full dates of “The Disrespectful Tour” below.

G4SHI’s The Disrespectful Tour dates

8/13 – Baltimore, MD – Moonrise Festival 2017

8/18 – Savannah, GA – Club Elan

8/19 – Tampa, FL – Club Skye

8/23 – Detroit, MI – El Club

8/24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Loft at Skyway Theatre

8/25 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

8/26 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe, Old National Centre

9/2 – Columbus, OH – Breakaway Music Festival Columbus 2017

9/7 – Houston, TX – Spire

9/8 – Dallas, TX – The Lizard Lounge

9/9 – Austin, TX – Vulcan Gas Company

9/13 – West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy Theatre

9/16 – Santa Ana, CA – The Constellation Room at The Observatory

9/21 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

9/22 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

9/23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Peabody’s

10/5 – Edmonton, AB (Canada) – Union Hall

10/ 6 – Vancouver, BC (Canada) – Fortune Sound Club