Ghostface is a loving and caring man. Sure, he’s known as one of the rough and tough members of the almighty Wu-Tang Clan, but when his loved ones are in danger, he’s down to spring into action like Superman.

In an exclusive clip from Viceland’s Party Legends show, Big Ghost recalls the time he had to save one of his best friends from almost drowning to death during a wild yacht party some years back. When his buddy went overboard, the Staten Island native jumped in right after him. What a friend.

Party Legends airs tonight at 10:30 PM ET on Viceland.