A 19-year-old from California has some amazing luck, as she’s won not one, but two lottery prizes in the span of a week. The total amount of her incredible winnings equals $655,555.

READ: A Powerball Reimbursement Go Fund Me Page Has Been Created

Rosa Dominguez spent $5 on a scratch off at a Paso Robles gas station, and was “so nervous that [she] wanted to cry” after she discovered she won $555,555.

Now That’s Luck: Teen Wins California Lottery Twice In Single Week https://t.co/XCrsoEAsOM pic.twitter.com/mgotQ7ZPKm — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 9, 2017

According to the California Lottery, a few days later, Dominguez pressed her luck once again, this time at a Monterey County gas station, where her lucky $5 scratch off was worth the biggest prize, $100,000.

READ: This North Carolina Couple Nearly Missed Hitting The Jackpot

As for what the young woman will be doing with her big winnings? She told the California Lottery that she wants to do a little shopping and also get a new car.