Regina Hall (Ryan), Queen Latifah (Sasha), Jada Pinkett Smith (Lisa) and Tiffany Haddish (Dina) are getting ready to show the world just how wild things got on their Girls Trip to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. After years apart, sisterhoods are rekindled, unforgettable memories are created — and best of all, Lisa finally gets to let loose.

In an exclusive VIBE premiere, the ladies are gearing up to take off for the Big Easy when Dina decides to get the party started early with a bevy of adult beverages and lets the gang know that her mission on this vacation revolves around one thing: sex. Apparently, it’s been over 2 years since one of the laies had the D…

Girls Trip hits theaters on July 21.

