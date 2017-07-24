Girls Trip hit movie theaters this past weekend (July 21), and to what many are calling a surprise blow out, the comedy film soared to the No. 1 spot at the box office. The film reportedly raked in a whopping $30.4 million, making it the biggest first weekend sales of any comedy film this year.

The film follows the story of four friends – Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish – who reconnect at the Essence Festival for one wild weekend of heavy drinking, flirting, and other shenanigans. Following the happy news, many of the stars took to social media, where they thanked viewers for the tremendous support. “Thank you so much for everyone else showing up and showing out for a Girls Trip. This movie is not to be missed,” Queen Latifah tweeted.

The Will Packer-produced comedy did have a few hurdles going into opening weekend. The cast made a number of press appearances in order to differentiate it from similar comedies like Rough Night, which released only a month before. Not to mention, R-rated, female-based comedies have been known to struggle in the past.

While all of the actresses in the film held their own weight, much of the film’s success could be attributed to breakout star, Tiffany Haddish. Many fans have already named Haddish as the one to watch for her stellar performance as Dina, the crazy friend who is way over the top.

Representation in Hollywood, but especially in comedy is very important. It’ll be interesting to see how the film does overall, but its first weekend sales are a clear indicator that black women know how to deliver the funny and the money when Hollywood takes a chance on them.