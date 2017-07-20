For a midday jolt of energy, GoldLink, Hare Squead and Masego took centerstage for BBC Radio 1’s “Piano Sessions” to record an unforgettable performance. Their song of choice that has the masses raving is OutKast’s classic Speakerboxxx/The Love Below cut, “Roses”

READ: Goldlink’s Growing Pains Birthed His Unexpectedly Intimate Debut

GoldLink, who just released a successful album earlier this year, (At What Cost), took the lyrical duties of Andre 3000, Hare Squead handled background vocals/bars, and Masego gave the melody a new feel with the addition of his trusty saxophone.

READ: NEXT: Masego Is Equal Parts Real Musicianship & Really, Really Good Feels

Jam out above.