Brooklyn-based singer and producer Helado Negro, né Roberto Carlos Lange, is the latest addition to Adult Swim’s Singles Series. Following his presentation at NPR’s Tiny Desk, Helado Negro shares “Come Be Me,” a love song whose swoon-worthy lyrics match its dreamy production. Spin it below, and catch Negro at Nosotros Fest at Lincoln Center in NYC next week, followed by a tour across Europe (dates after the jump).

UPCOMING HELADO NEGRO TOUR DATES

July 27 – New York, NY @ Nosotros Fest – Lincoln Center

August 3 – Vienna, Austria @ Rhiz

August 4 – Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

August 5 – London, England @ Visions Festival

August 6 – Luxembourg @ Food For Your Senses Festival

August 9 – A Coruna, Spain @ Festival Noreste Festival

August 11 – San Sebastian, Spain @ Dabadaba

August 12 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

August 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

August 20 – Durkee, OR @ Atlas Obscura Solar Eclipse

August 26 – Monterrey, MX @ Hellow Festival

August 31 – New York, NY @ MOMA

September 15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater ***

September 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ***

September 17 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom ***

September 19 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! ***

September 20 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ***

September 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s ***

September 22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ***

September 23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room – Old National Centre ***

September 25 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note ***

September 26 – Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC ***

September 28 – Lousville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ***

September 29 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena ***

September 30 – Pittsboro, NC @ Shakori Hills ***

*** Supporting Sylvan Esso