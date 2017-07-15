Hennessy Launches V.S Limited Edition Bottle by Artist JonOne In New York City

Hennessy invaded New York City once again for the 2017 launch of their limited edition bottle designed by street-artist-turned-art-world phenomenon, JonOne. As the seventh release in an ongoing series of collaborations between Hennessy V.S and creative minds, the colorful bottle was celebrated in the city that never sleeps with an incredible event that featured custom cocktails, live-painting and a special performance by Harlem’s A$AP Ferg this past week at Terminal 5.

READ: Hennessy Celebrates National Cognac Day With ‘How We Hennessy’

DJ Mustard started the wild party off as stars like Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard and more graced the dancefloor. JonOne was also on hand to greet patrons and dish knowledge about his new creation. The culmination of artistic vibes, good vibrations and a killer soundtrack made for an unforgettable night.

The new bottle is available for purchase now on Hennessy’s official website.

READ: Hennessy Hosts The Jesse Owens International Athlete Trophy Gala>