Billboard recently unveiled the artists who maid its Top 50 Money Makers list, and there are a lot of familiar faces on this year’s round up. The list includes appearances by Beyonce, Drake, Kanye West, Rihanna, The Weeknd and so many more.

The list appears to measure the amount of earnings by musician’s album sales, publishing deals, streaming stats, and tour profits in 2016. By that metric system, Beyonce finds herself on top with a total of $62.1 million. Her recent Formation Tour, which ran worldwide from Apr. 2016 to Oct. 2016, racked in the most coins at a whopping, $54.7 million. Her album sales for her Grammy-winning project, Lemonade also did incredibly well, earning $4.3 million, followed by streaming and publishing.

Drake also had a stellar 2016 year. He ranked at the No. 4 seed, with his streaming sales for his 20-track playlist, VIEWS, earning him $18.1 million. His Summer Sixteen tour, which also featured Future, did pretty well with $13.6 million.

Kanye West finds himself rounding out the Top 10 of the Money Makers list at the No. 9 seed. Despite canceling a number of shows on the final leg of his Saint Pablo Tour, Kanye made $15.4 million. His album sales weren’t as impressive as others, only making $926K, but his streaming and publishing deals seemed to make up for that with a combined $9.8 million.

Rihanna, Future, The Weeknd also made the list at the No. 12, No. 17, and No. 42 seeds respectively. Rihanna racked in $22.3 million in total, followed behind Future, who made $17 million, thanks to their great touring schedules. Unfortunately, The Weeknd’s Starboy Tour was not factored into his final score, leaving only his streaming album sales, and publishing deals to be considered. Even so, $9.4 in total earnings isn’t too bad.

Other notables musicians include: Adele (No. 5), Justine Bieber (No. 7), and Jennifer Lopez (No. 31). Check out the full Top 50 Money Makers List here.