Hip-Hop Becomes Most Popular Genre In Music For First Time In U.S. History

After years of hip hop being minimized to just a fad, the music genre is now finally starting to get the respect it deserves. According to Nielsen Music’s mid-year report, hip-hop is the most popular genre in the music industry for the first time in U.S. history.

The Nielsen report, which classifies hip-hop and R&B under the same genre, breaks down the stats for the genre in comparison to other categories. Hip-hop and R&B reportedly make up 25.1 percent of the music consumed in the United States. That number may seem fairly low, but something interesting to note is that hip-hop has surpassed rock n’ roll music consumption, which checks in at 23 percent.

The shift in rank can be attributed to the rise in streaming services, according to Forbes. Although rock is still leading in physical album sales, the percent has steadily decreased over the last couple of years. With that being said, services like Spotify and Apple Music have become the premier platforms for hip-hop and R&B to thrive.

Artists like Drake, who broke boundaries as the most-played artist on Spotify in the streaming service’s history, have contributed tremendously to the genre’s success. His More Life playlist was reportedly streamed more than 10 billion times on both Spotify and Apple Music. Kendrick Lamar’s his latest album, DAMN. is also considered to be the biggest album in the country at the moment, Forbes reports. It feels really good to be a hip-hop fan right now.