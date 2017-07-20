Losing music icon and Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington has hit the music community hard. Introduced to many rap fans via his collaboration with JAY-Z on “Numb”, Chester’s imprint in hip-hop and R&B is prominent, and his absence has caused waves of reactions from some of the culture’s greats.

President of G.O.O.D. Music Pusha T was among the many who tweeted his gratitude for the late singer, which resonated with many. Rihanna hit up Instagram to express her grief saying that Chester was “literally the most impressive talent I’ve ever seen live.” Talib Kweli, One Republic, Lupe Fiasco and more took to social media as well to mourn the legend.

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWx1p44FIaO/?taken-by=lupefiasco

We're heartbroken to hear about the passing of @LinkinPark's Chester Bennington. Heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIP — TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness… #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 20, 2017

We lost another legend R.I.P. Chester Bennington of (linkin park) prayers up for the family so sad — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) July 20, 2017