Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Chester Bennington
Losing music icon and Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington has hit the music community hard. Introduced to many rap fans via his collaboration with JAY-Z on “Numb”, Chester’s imprint in hip-hop and R&B is prominent, and his absence has caused waves of reactions from some of the culture’s greats.
President of G.O.O.D. Music Pusha T was among the many who tweeted his gratitude for the late singer, which resonated with many. Rihanna hit up Instagram to express her grief saying that Chester was “literally the most impressive talent I’ve ever seen live.” Talib Kweli, One Republic, Lupe Fiasco and more took to social media as well to mourn the legend.
